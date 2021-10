Minister: Business affected by the 'start and stop' approach

Business minister Paul Scully admits that Government's "start and stop" approach to lockdowns last year had a negative effect on businesses and the economy as a whole.

He added that there won't be a repeat of that strategy thanks to the "successful" Covid-19 vaccine roll out and low hospitalisation numbers.

Report by Czubalam.

