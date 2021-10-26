Measurement Must Get Better & More Flexible: Disney’s Valentino

Measurement companies are not keeping pace with rapidly evolving viewer behavior and advertiser demands - so Disney plans to do something about it.

That was the view expressed by Lisa Valentino, executive vice president of client solutions and addressable enablement at Disney Advertising Sales, as she launched launched a series of ad-tech offerings.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, Valentino explains what Disney is upto.

Nodding to Nielsen "The current measurement standards are not enough based on how consumption is happening, what the expectations of our partners are, and what the possibilities are now that we're living in an addressably-led world," Valentino says.

"In a world that is changing so quickly - think about the last year; more screens, more content, more M&A - measurement is really just catching up.

We not only have to find future capabilities, but we also have to hold those partners that have really built this business with us.

"I'm nodding to companies like Nielsen to (bring) higher standards and we obviously plan to do that." The mouse's tech stack Last week, Valentino and Disney Advertising Sales launched a "clean room" - software for helping advertisers analyse and interpret data via third party sources and services in a privacy-compatible way.

Built on its Disney Select, a library of more than 1,000 first-party data segments launched back in February and March, it will be used by Omnicom Meida Group and car retailer Drivetime, with data sanitized by Habu, InfoSum and Snowflake, according to Disney.

Earlier this year, Disney also launched Disney Real-Time Ad Exchange (DRAX) and Disney Hulu XP (DHXP) for buying ads across Disney and Hulu, in addition to Disney Select itself.

"In a world where cookies go away and there's more optionality in measurement, the data that we sit on becomes incredibly important in terms of helping clients understand the full scope of consumption," she says.

"Having fluidity in terms of those types of options and those types of partners, the flexibility to work with partners... which we do a lot in terms of cross platform measurement... we really that is going to be the future state.

"There won't be a one-size-fits-all to measurement.

It really depends on the advertiser, what their KPIs are, and how advanced they're looking to go in terms of research insights and measurement.

"As media companies, we have to be able to provide that kind of toolkit."