India, Pakistan teams' brotherhood 'most inspiring': Mathew Hayden | Oneindia News

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden praised both Indian and Pakistani cricekt teams for their spirit of brotherhood displayed during the match.

Hayden's comments are a refreshing change from tthe controversies the India and Pakistan T20 world cup match has sparked.

#T20WorldCup #IndiaPakistanMatch #MathewHayden