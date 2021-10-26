Prince William and Kate Middleton Appear to Be Breaking Royal Protocol

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly joined their royal siblings in breaking royal boundaries.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly joined their royal siblings in breaking royal boundaries.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Get ready America, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are coming for you! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
These royal dogs live in luxury and they don’t even know it. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares some adorable pictures.