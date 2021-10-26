Pet owner's photo makes Reddit do a double-take

A Redditor stumbled onto artistic greatness when he took a photo of his dog.Everyone loves a cute dog photo, but this wasn't quite the image you'd expect to see on your friend's Instagram feed.The user posted the photo to Reddit's "Mildy Interesting" forum.there seemed to be quite a lot of interest, however, because it received 94,000 upvotes.The Redditor wrote, "I snapped a photo of my dog through a window screen that looks like an old painting" .the dog's brown fur glowed under bars of sunlight, while the screen created a dark vignette effect, made the photo look like an old Baroque painting."The one that got away," the photographer said in another comment."This sweet dog died young from cancer... and this photo perfectly encapsulates his soul.

I'm so glad y'all like it".People were enthralled by the stunning photo."This might be the most accidental Renaissance picture I've ever seen..."I expect to see it on the front page," someone commented