Woman calls out husband over his ‘selfish’ lie about their marriage

A woman was stunned when her husband threw her under the bus to impress his co-workers.

She consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help.her husband always shows up late for work because he refuses to wake up.

She spends every morning trying to get him up in time, but he is still always late.When his co-workers came over for dinner, she was shocked by what her husband told them."He said it's not his fault he's always late since he wakes up at 5:30 a.m.

Then spends almost 40 minutes waking me up"."I said I'm the one who constantly wakes him up and he doesn't even know how to set his alarm properly let alone wake up to do what he said he does" ."His coworkers got quiet and he look shocked.

They started side-eyeing him.

He looked upset yet embarrassed and went off on me once they left" .Redditors thought the husband was totally wrong."He threw you under the bus unnecessarily and made YOU look bad in a selfish attempt to make himself look good," a user said