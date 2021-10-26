President Biden Sets New International Travel Rules, Lifts 2020 Restrictions

President Joe Biden outlined new rules for foreign travellers coming to the US, as flight restrictions were lifted for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
President Joe Biden outlined new rules for foreign travellers coming to the US, as flight restrictions were lifted for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Watch VideoAfter a 20-month ban, it's take-off for international travel to the U.S., allowing tourists to return to American cities..
US President Joe Biden issued a new guideline imposing new vaccine requirements for foreign national air travelers. US lifted..