Anya Taylor-Joy Says 'Mad Max' Role Brings Her 'Growth'

At the Los Angeles premiere of "Last Night In Soho", star Anya Taylor-Joy says her next role in the "Mad Max" spinoff "Furiosa" offers her "growth" as a person.

Plus, the actress and "Last Night In Soho" co-star Thomasin McKenzie and director Edgar Wright talk about their bond on the set of the psychological thriller.