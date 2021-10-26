Skip to main content
Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: KO

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Coca-Cola is the #16 analyst pick.

Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Coca-Cola ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #243 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Coca-Cola is lower by about 0.9%.

