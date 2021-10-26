Dow Analyst Moves: KO

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Coca-Cola is the #16 analyst pick.

Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Coca-Cola ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #243 spot out of 500.