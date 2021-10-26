Mackenzie Ziegler Breaks Down Her Iconic Dances & Looks From TV & Music Videos

Dancer and singer Mackenzie Ziegler breaks down her favorite performance moments from TV and her music videos.

She explains the difficulty in navigating dance routines with different costumes and which shoes were the bane of her existence.

Mackenzie also reflects on why her finale performance as dancing tulip on The Masked Dancer was special to her family and how learning ballroom for Dancing With The Stars: Juniors resulted in an injury.

From the national stage to her own music video "Donuts," Mackenzie shares her top dance moments in her career.