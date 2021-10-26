Zazie Beetz’s Beauty Secrets, From Three-Step Skin Care to Artful Eyeliner

Zazie Beetz shares her beauty secrets, from three-step skin care to her go-to liquid liner.Filmed at The Standard, High Line﻿Shop this beauty routine:Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash: https://shop-links.co/cfRXwnQ3cJfFresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator: https://shop-links.co/cfRXwZhGlqCTrue Botanicals Clear Pure Radiance Oil: https://bit.ly/3jDVhneLa Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Face Moisturizer Sunscreen SPF 20: https://bit.ly/3mbgpmxFresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm: https://shop-links.co/cfRXzOv7ZYaPalmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion: https://amzn.to/3EoaxNfFenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer: https://bit.ly/3mfIjhdCharlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation: https://shop-links.co/cfRXBjrChokFenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush: https://bit.ly/3jzl0xaWet n Wild MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner: https://shop-links.co/cfRXB8WI3tBFenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette: https://bit.ly/3vKb0pQMaybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara: https://shop-links.co/cfRXCBuh98NMac Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara: https://shop-links.co/cfRXCVVON96Yves Saint Laurent Dessin Du Regard Waterproof Eye Pencil: https://shop-links.co/cfRXDtUKPugFenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick: https://bit.ly/3GoN6VFShop more Beauty Secrets favorites below:Milk + Honey Cream Deodorant: https://shop-links.co/cfzIxvOq1DIGlossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner: https://glossier.79ic8e.net/x9ZJQvPat McGrath Labs Lust: Lip Gloss: https://shop-links.co/cfzIxXW7KLVNudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze: https://shop-links.co/cfzIx97Vx3pYouth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha + Reishi:https://shop-links.co/cfzIyoCM2WeWhen you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.