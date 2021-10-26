Japan's Princess Mako Weds Non-Royal Kei Komuro in Small Ceremony

Japan's Princess Mako, Weds Non-Royal Kei Komuro, in Small Ceremony.

On October 26, Japan's Princess Mako married her non-royal college boyfriend Kei Komuro.

CNN reports that the small, private ceremony marked the princess' departure from the royal family.

Mako and Komuro announced their engagement four years ago.

However, according to CNN, their relationship was plagued by years of controversy, public disapproval and tabloids.

As a result, the couple opted to forgo the usual pomp and circumstance of most royal weddings.

Mako also turned down a million-dollar payout from the government, which she was entitled to upon exiting the royal family.

At a press event in the afternoon, the newlyweds apologized for any trouble caused by their marriage.

To me, Kei is a very important, indispensable existence.

Up till today, there were only limited opportunities for me to express my feelings, and there were some misunderstandings because of that, Princess Mako, via CNN.

There was truly unilateral speculation.

I felt fear about such spread, and I felt saddened as well, Princess Mako, via CNN.

I love Miss Mako.

This is a life lived only once, and I would like to spend my life with the person I love in happiness, Kei Komuro, via CNN.

Mako and I would like to build a warm, nice family.

At the same time, I would like to do the best I can to support Mako.

Happy times, unhappy times, we would like to be together, and we will be indispensable to each other, Kei Komuro, via CNN.

CNN reports that the couple are expected to move to New York City, where Komuro is employed at a law firm