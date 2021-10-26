Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Boise Towne Square

Two people are dead and five people, including a Boise Police officer, were hurt during a shots fired event at Boise Towne Square, according to an updated release from BPD.
Officers responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall and encountered a person matching the suspect; gunfire ensued, an officer was..