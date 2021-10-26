Half of Afghanistan's population faces acute hunger crisis

David Beasley, chief of the World Food Programme, speaks to CNN’s Becky Anderson about the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and Ethiopia.
The United States announced Thursday it is providing nearly $144 million in new humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, where..
United Nations agencies warned Monday humanitarian needs in Afghanistan have grown to unprecedented levels and more than half of..
The UN World Food Programme says half the population now faces acute food insecurity.