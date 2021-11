BTS, Lisa, Adele & More Highlight First Week of Hot Trending Songs Chart, Powered by Twitter | Billboard News

The results are in for the brand new Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart, powered by Twitter.

BTS’ “Permission to Dance” tops the list, with their Coldplay collab “My Universe” also making an appearance.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Adele and ENHYPEN also debuted on the chart.