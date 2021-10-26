Zuckerberg Responds to Facebook Internal Document Leak

CNN reports Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg began a quarterly earnings meeting by addressing the latest media coverage ... .

... pertaining to the tens of thousands of pages of internal documents have been leaked to the public.

The documents provide an in-depth look at Facebook's biggest problems. Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company.

, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO Facebook, via Facebook quarterly earnings meeting.

The leaked documents show a company that has been plagued by its inability to regulate hate speech and misinformation.

Facebook has condemned many of the reports, saying they are misleading.

The tech giant is no stranger to a public relations crisis, but this time might be different.

Facebook's advertising business is already weakened due to Apple's iOS 14.5 software update.

Apple's updated software requires that users give apps explicit permission to track behavior and sell personal data.

Facebook warned investors that consumers opting out of tracking could harm business.

...we've encountered two challenges: one is that the accuracy of our ad targeting decreased, which increased the cost of driving outcomes for our advertisers, and the other is that measuring those outcomes became more difficult.

, Sheryl Sandberg, COO Facebook, via Facebook quarterly earning meeting.

Despite the negative media coverage, Facebook continues to be a money machine.

The company reported $29 billion in revenue through September 2021