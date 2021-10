Bibaa and Nicole murder: Mother dismisses Met Police apology

Mina Smallman, the mother of two murdered sisters, dismisses the offer of an apology from the Metropolitan Police.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in a north London park in June last year.

The police watchdog has found there was a 12 hour period in which nothing was done to find them - despite worried calls from friends and family.

Report by Czubalam.

