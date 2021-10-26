2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 revealed

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is the mid-engine sports car's new range-topping performance model.

It packs a mind-blowing 670 horsepower by way of a 5.5-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-plane crank V8, making it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever put into a production car, period.

This wider, faster, louder Corvette is offered with multiple aero packages from street-friendly to time-attack, carbon fiber wheels, carbon ceramic brakes and a completely overhauled chassis engineered to put all-out track performance front and center.

Production of this new monster is expected to begin in summer of 2022.