Iman Shumpert On Receiving Support From His Wife On 'DWTS'

ET Canada's Keshia Chanté speaks with NBA star Iman Shumpert about receiving the support of his famous wife Teyana Taylor and their children while competing with dance pro Daniella Karagach on "Dancing with the Stars", airing Mondays at 8 p.m.

On Citytv and Citytv.com.