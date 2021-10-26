UN Climate Change Report a 'Thundering Wake-Up Call'

According to the United Nations Environment Program, plans to cut carbon are falling far short of what's needed to avoid dangerous climate change.

The UN Emissions Gap report says country pledges are not enough to keep the world's temperature below 1.5C this century.

The BBC reports that the UN analysis suggests the world is on course to warm around 2.7C, a change that would have hugely destructive impacts.

The group said that if long term net-zero goals can be met, damage could be significantly reduced.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the scientific report is, "another thundering wake-up call.".

Earlier this week, a study from the WMO showed that despite the pandemic, warming gases reached a new high last year.

According to the BBC, 120 countries have made pledges to reach climate goals by 2030.

The report finds those plans would cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 7.5%.

However, the scientists who compiled the study say those plans are nowhere near enough to maintain the 1.5C temperature threshold.

Keeping climate change within that threshold would reportedly require 55% cuts by 2030