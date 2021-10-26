Floyd Mayweather Supports Kyrie Irving In Midst of Vaccine Fallout

The boxing superstar took to social media Monday to voice support for embattled Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Mayweather posted a video on Twitter, taking the time to address Irving directly.

Kyrie, what’s up?

I know you’re going through a lot...I was going to post something on one of my social media pages but I decided to do it the old school way ... , Floyd Mayweather, professional boxer, via Twitter.

... and read it out to you because you are a great person, great father, a great athlete and you believe what you believe.

The Nets published a statement early this month stating that Irving wouldn't be involved with the team until he is vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving has a history of spreading conspiracy theorist rhetoric.

In a recent Instagram live video, Irving said he understood the consequences of his decision.

I am doing what’s best for me.

I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is.

That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate.

, Kyrie Irving, NBA player, via Instagram Live.

Floyd Mayweather is considered by some to be the greatest boxer of all-time.

Respect to you Kyrie.

Power to the people.

, Floyd Mayweather, professional boxer, via Twitter