2022 Land Rover Range Rover revealed

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is here and packing more technology than any of its predecessors.

It launches with two turbocharged powertrains (I6 and V8) that will be joined by a plug-in hybrid for 2023 and a full electric model for 2024.

All-wheel steering is standard, giving the new Range Rover the tightest turning circle of any SUV in Land Rover's lineup, and cool comfort features like noise-cancelling headrest speakers and Amazon Alexa integration will be sure to attract buyers looking for high-tech gadgets.