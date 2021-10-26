Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes Announce Split

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called time on their relationship, just three months after getting engaged during "The Bachelorette" season 17 finale.
The former couple broke the news by releasing a joint statement on social media.
