Hot Girl Scholar! Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Graduating College This Year

Megan Thee Stallion previously opened up to PEOPLE about taking courses part-time at Texas Southern University and making her late mom proud
Megan Thee Stallion previously opened up to PEOPLE about taking courses part-time at Texas Southern University and making her late mom proud
Megan Thee Stallion , Is Officially Graduating College.
The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to announce that..
Megan Thee Stallion did it! Apart from being a global superstar in her spare time, the 26-year-old rapper revealed that she’s..