FDA Panel Reviewing Pfizer Clinical Trial For Children 5 and Up

On October 26, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is set to vote on whether to authorize a recommendation of vaccines for children ages 5-11.

ABC reports that the vote would be the first step in the regulatory process for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine being approved for kids.

If both the FDA and the CDC support Pfizer's data from clinical trials, kids could be eligible for their first shots in early November.

If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval, and the recommendations from the CDC, it's entirely possible, if not, very likely, that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief medical adviser for the White House, via ABC'.

According to ABC, the most recent data suggests the vaccine was nearly 91% effective against symptomatic illness in 5-11 year olds .

The White House has reportedly already purchased enough pediatric doses to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5 to 11.

If authorized, those doses would be distributed to thousands of sites enrolled in a federal program that provides the shots for free.

ABC reports that the Pfizer vaccine has already been authorized for adolescents 12 and up.

Trials for the next age group that could become eligible, children 2 years and up, are reportedly still ongoing.

According to ABC, data from those clinical trials are expected later this winter