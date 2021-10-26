Biden Administration to Rollback Endangered Species Rules Put in Place by Donald Trump

On October 26, President Joe Biden's administration announced that it will end two environmental rollbacks put in place under former President Donald Trump.

ABC reports that those environmental rollbacks limited protections for the habitats of imperiled plants and wildlife.

The proposal is reportedly part of an effort by the Biden administration to undo several rules imposed in Trump's final days in office.

Lands and waters designated as critical for the survival of endangered species can limit mining, oil drilling and other development.

According to ABC, that has made the rollbacks a catalyst for conflict between environmental and business interests.

Industry groups and Republicans have long called the Endangered Species Act an impediment to economic development.

Under Trump, those groups successfully lobbied to weaken government oversight and regulation.

Shannon Estenoz, Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, said the proposal would bring the law , “back into alignment with its original intent and purpose — protecting and recovering America's biological heritage for future generations.”.

ABC reports that the Trump era rules allowed exemptions at the request of private companies that lease federal lands or have permits to operate on them.

Government-issued leases and permits allow commercial uses of public lands for energy development, grazing, recreation, logging and other industries