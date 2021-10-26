FDA votes to recommend Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11
FDA votes to recommend Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11
Credit: KTVQ - Billings ScrippsDuration: 01:41s 0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
FDA panel unanimously votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5
ABC Action News
On Tuesday, a key FDA panel voted to formally recommend that children as young as 5 be authorized to receive Pfizer's COVID-19..
Covid-19 Delta outbreak: FDA advisers back Pfizer's vaccine for young kids
New Zealand Herald