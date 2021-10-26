Expert weighs in on mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that it's safe to mix and match COVID-19 booster shots.
But should you?
Alyssa Donovan talks with local experts on mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots.
TThe US health regulators have widened the country’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign after the FDA-approved booster shots for Moderna..