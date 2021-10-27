FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for children

The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers are recommending Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for five-to-eleven-year-olds.
Tuesday's vote was 17-to-0, with one member not voting.
The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers are recommending Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for five-to-eleven-year-olds.
Tuesday's vote was 17-to-0, with one member not voting.
On Tuesday, a key Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel voted to formally recommend that children as young as 5 be authorized to..
In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dr. Christakis explains why he thinks it is important for children to be vaccinated at..