Hear how Marjorie Taylor Greene describes events of Jan. 6

CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to GOP Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempt to minimize the events of January 6 by saying it was “just a riot at the Capitol.”
CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to GOP Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempt to minimize the events of January 6 by saying it was “just a riot at the Capitol.”
Paul Gosar, Lauren Boeberm and Marjorie Taylor Greene are just a few of representatives that have been named directly. Veuer’s..
Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly peddled conspiracy theories about Jan 6 — now she wants a seat on the committee..