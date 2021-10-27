Queens S01E03 Who You Calling a Bitch-

Queens 1x03 "Who You Calling a Bitch?" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - After a bad concert review, the women come to terms with the fact that their old image and music no longer serve them; and while Naomi struggles to maintain creative control, Brianna argues for a more collaborative group effort.

Meanwhile, Eric takes Valeria out to dinner and dancing in hopes of inspiring her creativity.

Later, Naomi gets a second chance to prove herself to JoJo on all-new “Queens,” Tuesday, November 2nd on ABC.

