La Brea S01E06 The Way Home

La Brea 1x06 "The Way Home" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - With time running out before their window home closes, the survivors of the sinkhole hatch a final escape attempt.

That plan, however, is put into question when they receive a stark warning from Gavin that their plan will end in disaster and forces Eve to make an impossible choice.