2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV Driving Video in Grey

The all-new HR-V delivers a unique and responsive driving experience, with exceptional efficiency delivered by Honda’s powerful and efficient two-motor e:HEV powertrain – featured as standard for the first time on a HR-V.

The next-generation of the brand’s popular compact SUV offers class-leading space, comfort and utility, as well as advanced safety and technology features, all within a bold and sleek coupe-inspired form.

Available in Europe from late 2021, the new HR-V is the latest model in Honda’s line-up to wear the e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) badge, following the refreshed CR-V and all-new Jazz that launched in 2020.

It expands Honda’s electrified line up as the brand moves further towards its goal of electrifying all of its European mainstream models by 2022.

The next-generation hybrid-only HR-V is the culmination of an extensive review of modern consumer attitudes.

Having evaluated how today’s active, connected population identifies and selects high value products, Honda developed the HR-V not only as an all-new compact SUV, but as a consumer product that must appeal through desirability, functionality and usability.