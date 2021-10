FDA advisers ‘ok’ Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee voted to back Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The vaccine could be available for some 28 million children by next week.

Dr. Bian Labus, an infectious disease specialist with UNLV tells 13 Action News the decision is a game changer, especially because these kids are in school.