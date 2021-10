Waqar Younis apologises for namaz remark, says 'sports unites people' | Oneindia News

A day after former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis sparked a fresh controversy over his namaz comment, he took to Twitter to apologise.

Waqar Younis had said that watching Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.

