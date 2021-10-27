Pfizer receives recommendation for vaccines for kids 5 through 11

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended Tuesday the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 through 11.
An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended Tuesday the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 through 11.
Here's what you need to know in order to plan for the usage of the Pfizer vaccine for your kids aged 5 through 11 across the state..
Watch VideoA panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, moving the U.S. closer..