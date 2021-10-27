Tejasswi Prakash health deteriorates during task, Karan Kundra expresses concern

India's biggest reality show "Bigg Boss 15" is currently ruling the TRP charts.

Audience is loving the high octane drama in the "Bigg Boss" house.

In the recent episode of "Bigg Boss" contestants were seen competing with each other in the captaincy task.

Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh were in one team and Tejaswwi Prakash, Pratik, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Meisha were in the opposite team.

#salmankhan #BiggBoss15 #vidhipandya #boss15update #RajivAdatia