'What you say is chilling': Amanpour reacts to 'shocking' claim from ex-Saudi official's daughter

Hissah Al-Muzaini, the daughter of a former top Saudi intelligence official told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that representatives of the Saudi government attempted to lure her to the same consulate where Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul, as part of a series of threats against her and her family.

CNN has repeatedly reached out to the Saudi Embassy in Washington and the Saudi Foreign Ministry regarding Al-Muzaini’s claims but no one was available to comment at the time of writing.