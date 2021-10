Sunak announces reforms to Air Passenger Duty for UK flights

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said flights between the four nations of the UK will be subject to a new lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023.

He also announced changed to reduce carbon emissions from aviation with the introduction of an ultra-long haul band covering flights of over 5,500 miles.

Report by Alibhaiz.

