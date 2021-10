Rishi Sunak announces 8% cut to Universal Credit taper rate

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an 8% cut to the Universal Credit taper rate bringing it down from 63% to 55%.

The tax cut will be worth more than £2 billion and will be introduced by no later than December 1.

Report by Alibhaiz.

