Labour: Bankers sipping champagne will be cheering Budget

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said struggling families, workers and businesses will believe Rishi Sunak is "living in a parallel universe" following his Budget.

She added only "bankers on short-haul flights, sipping champagne" would be cheering on the chancellor's announcement.

Report by Alibhaiz.

