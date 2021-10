Victory Outreach helps people get back on track Victory Outreach is out to help people get their lives together.

THIS MORNING WE ARE FOCUSINGON SECOND CHANCES.

ADDICTIONIMPACTS MILLIONS OF AMERICANSMANY OF WHOM FALL VICTIM TOTHE WORLDEND UP SPENDING TIMEBEHIND BARS.

BUT WHAT IS LIFELIKE AFTER SERVING TIME INPRISON?

THERES A LOCAL PROGRAMAT VICTORY OUTREACH CHURCH INTUCSON THAT PROVIDES SERVICESTO HELP THOSE WHO WANT ASECOND CHANCE TO START OVER.PASTOR SAL PEREZ LEADS THEPROGRAMAND HAS HAD HIS OWNSTRUGGLES THAT HAVE LED HIMHERE.

"THE HELP THAT I'VERECEIVED IS WHAT I'VE GIVEN MYWHOLE LIFES PURPOSE TO.HELPING PEOPLE TO GET THEIRLIVES TOGETHER AND GIVING THEHOPE AND OPPORTUNITY TOCHANGE." PASTOR PEREZ SPOKE TOKGUN 9 ABOUT THE JOURNEY THATHAS BROUGHT HIM HERE.

TO HEARMORE ABOUT HIS STORY--