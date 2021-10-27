Dow Movers: V, MCD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.
Year to date, McDonald's registers a 13.5% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 4.0%.
Visa is showing a gain of 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.9% on the day.
