Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Dow Movers: V, MCD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, McDonald's registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 4.0%.

Visa is showing a gain of 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.9% on the day.

