Activision Blizzard Cancels BlizzCon 2022

On October 26, Blizzard Entertainment announced that BlizzCon 2022 has been canceled.

Polygon reports that the digital format event was originally scheduled to take place in February.

Activision Blizzard did not offer a date for the event's rescheduling.

According to Polygon, the developer said they intend to “reinvent” BlizzCon in the interim.

Blizzard is currently working on 'Diablo 4' and 'Overwatch 2.'

Neither game has a release date yet.

Activision Blizzard has reportedly faced allegations that the company maintains a toxic workplace environment for women.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) found that women working for the company are paid less and subjected to sexual harassment.

According to Polygon, the DFEH is also investigating allegations that Activision Blizzard “suppressed” evidence.

The company has reportedly denied the allegations.

Activision Blizzard is currently facing multiple lawsuits and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.

Polygon reports that workers at the company continue to speak out and press for change