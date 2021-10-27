‘Dune: Part 2’ Officially Greenlit, Set for 2023 Release Date

'Variety' reports sci-fi epic 'Dune' will have a sequel.

In a tweet on Oct.

26, Legendary Entertainment announced 'Dune: Part 2' will open in theaters in October 2023.

'Dune' is expected to have an exclusive theatrical run after earning $225 million globally in its debut weekend.

We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew, and our partners at Legendary, and can’t wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theaters in October 2023.

, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros.

Chairman, via 'Variety'.

Director Denis Villeneuve has been adamant that his adaptation of 'Dune' would have two parts.

The recent film's opening title sequence fearlessly read, 'Dune: Part 1.'.

WarnerMedia executive Ann Sarnoff hinted at a part two in a recent interview with 'Variety.'.

The story in itself sets up for a sequel.

The production is so amazing and the storytelling is so compelling that it’s not going to be judged on box office alone, Ann Sarnoff, CEO WarnerMedia, via 'Variety'