The Social Feed With ESSENCE @ The Real - Oct 2021

Essence, Director of Social Media Charisma Deberry, joins the ladies of 'The Real' (Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Garcelle Beauvais) to discuss the hottest topics trending on your timeline.

This week, the ladies dive into a lively discussion about Miss Robbie from 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's,' Givenchy, Sage Steele, and the Facebook Whistleblower scandal.