Tripura: Sec 144 imposed in Dharmanagar after mosque vandalised during VHP rally | Oneindia News

Today, prohibitory orders banning the gathering of people of Section 144 were imposed in Tripura's Dharmanagar district; Another NCB witness, identified as Shekhar Kamble, has alleged that Sameer Wankhede made him sign blank papers which were later used as panchnama; Bombay HC will resume the hearing on bail pleas in Aryan Khan drugs case at 2.30 pm tomorrow; China-based AIIB along with ADB are currently processing a $2 billion loan for India to purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

#Tripura #Section144 #BangladeshViolence