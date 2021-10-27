Pixar's Lightyear with Chris Evans | Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the official teaser trailer for the Pixar animated movie Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane.

The Toy Story movie features the voice of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear.

Pixar's Lightyear Release Date: Summer 2022