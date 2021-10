Sommelier Tastes the Same Wine at 5 Ages (1978-2016)

If you’ve had the privilege of tasting one you already know - a properly aged wine transforms not unlike how a caterpillar becomes a butterfly.

On this edition of World Of Wine expert sommelier André Mack tastes a Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon at 5 different ages, from a recent 2016 vintage all the way back to a 1978, commenting on how and why the aging process affects every aspect of enjoying a wine.