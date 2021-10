PM and Sunak pull pints at London brewery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have pulled pints and carried beer barrels at Fourpure Brewery in Bermondsey, London.

Their visit came after the chancellor's Budget, in which he announced steps that will be taken to radically simplify alcohol duty.

Report by Alibhaiz.

